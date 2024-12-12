Mohammad Kaif wished Yuvraj Singh on his 43rd birthday while sharing a video of the two reliving their cricketing memories through pictures. Mohammad Kaif, Yuvraj Singh's former teammate took to social media and shared a video of the two reliving cricketing memories at the former's house in Allahabad. Mohammad Kaif says that Yuvraj Singh had visited his house in Allahabad for the first time and the two former Team India players went on to look at a wall laden with pictures capturing some of their most special cricketing moments. "Ye dosti hum nahi todenge.. todenge dum magar tera saath na chodenge. Happy birthday champ!" Kaif wrote while sharing the video. Yuvraj Singh Birthday Special: Five Big Achievements of Ex-India Cricket Team Star as He Turns 43.

Mohammad Kaif Wishes Yuvraj Singh on His Birthday, Duo Relives Cricketing Memories

Ye dosti hum nahi todenge.. todenge dum magar tera saath na chodenge 😜 Happy birthday champ! ⁦@YUVSTRONG12⁩ pic.twitter.com/v33RGwouxV — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 12, 2024

