Legendary India national cricket team all-rounder Yuvraj Singh celebrated his 43rd birthday on Thursday, December 12. The Great all-rounder was born on December 12, 1981, in Chandigarh. The former cricketer was known for his aggressive batting and has smocked some of the best bowlers all over the park. A middle-order batter with a positive approach, Yuvraj Singh was one of the finest batters in white-ball cricket. Apart from his batting and bowling skills, the southpaw was one of the finest fielders of his era. Yuvraj had sharp reflexes, which made him more dangerous in the field. The legendary cricketer was one of the crucial members of Team India to help lift the ICC T20 World Cup 2007 in South Africa and the ICC ODI World Cup 2011 in India. Yuvraj Singh Reacts After New Zealand’s Historic 3–0 Win Over India in IND vs NZ 2024 Test Series, Says ‘That’s the Beauty of This Game’ (See Post).

The ICC ODI World Cup 2011 was the biggest moment in his cricket career after the all-rounder was awarded Player of the Tournament for his brilliant performance with the bat and ball in India's title triumph. During the ICC ODI World Cup 2011, Yuvraj was diagnosed with cancer but went on to play in the tournament. After lifting the ODI World Cup title, the star cricketer had cancer treatment in the United States of America. After completing his chemotherapy in April 2012, Yuvraj returned home and also returned to national duties. However, after that, Yuvraj had a not-so-good run in international cricket, and the all-rounder announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in May 2020.

1. First Player to Hit Six 6s in an Over in T20Is: No one can forget what Yuvraj Singh did to former England speedster Stuart Broad in the inaugural edition of the ICC T20 World Cup 2007 in South Africa. Before the iconic six 6s, Yuvraj had a heated argument with Andrew Flintoff, and the rest is history. The southpaw hammered six 6s in an over off Stuart Broad and became the first batter to smash six consecutive sixes in T20Is.

2. MOTM in Three ICC Knockout Matches: The India legend was known for bringing his best game in the crucial matches. Singh slammed a match-winning 84 runs against Australia in the ICC Knockout 2000 and won MOTM. The southpaw scored a quick-fire fifty in the semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2007 against Australia to win his second MOTM. In the ICC ODI World Cup 2011 quarterfinal, the southpaw scored a crucial half-century against Australia to win his third MOTM in ICC knockout matches.

3. Fastest Fifty in ICC T20 World Cup: During the ICC T20 World Cup 2007 match between India and England, Yuvraj Singh slammed the fastest fifty. The southpaw slammed a 12-ball fifty, which also included his famous six 6s in an over against Stuart Broad. Yuvraj's quickfire fifty helped India to post a huge total of 218 and later secured an 18-run victory. Yuvraj Singh's ‘Pink Slip-Ons’ Story Involving Actress-Girlfriend Riles Up Internet, Fans Speculate If it was Deepika Padukone.

4. Player of the Tournament in ICC ODI World Cup 2011: The 2011 ODI World Cup triumph remains one of the memorable moments in Indian cricketing history. The India cricket team became the first team to win the ICC ODI World Cup on home turf. They achieved this historic feat by beating Sri Lanka in the grand finale in Mumbai. In India's title triumph, Yuvraj played a huge role. The southpaw hammered 362 runs at an astounding average of 90.50, including four half-centuries and one century. With the ball, Yuvraj was the second-highest wicket-taker for his team. The left-arm spinner bagged 15 wickets, including one five-wicket haul.

5. Man of the Tournament in the ICC U-19 World Cup 2000: The legendary all-rounder was also the Man of the Tournament in the ICC U-19 World Cup in 2000. Yuvraj's brilliant performance helped the India Under-19 cricket team to lift the championship. During that tournament, Yuvraj slammed 203 runs in 8 outings, at a decent average of 33.83. The southpaw hammered two half-centuries. With the ball, the all-rounder took 12 wickets, including two four-wicket hauls.

Yuvraj has left a great legacy behind in white-ball cricket, and many aspiring Indian cricketers have looked at him as their role model. The middle-order batter's fearless approach made him one of the most dangerous batters in white-ball cricket.

