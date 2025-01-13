Manchester United battled past Arsenal to advance to the fourth round of the FA Cup 2024-25 on Sunday, January 13. The Red Devils' second-choice goalkeeper Altay Bayindir was the star of the show for his side as he saved a penalty in regulation time and also one during the shootout to help his side keep alive their FA Cup title hopes while knocking Arsenal out of the tournament. Bruno Fernandes scored in the 52nd minute of the match after a goalless first-half and Arsenal then levelled through Gabriel Magalhaes in the 63rd, two minutes after Diogo Dalot was shown a red card for accumulating two yellow cards. Bayindir then saved a penalty from Martin Odegaard and later, Kai Havertz missed a sitter. The match ended 1-1 after extra-time and in the penalty shootout, Bayindir saved Havertz's penalty. The Red Devils next host Leicester City in the FA Cup 2024-25. Manchester United Forward Amad Diallo Signs Contract Extension to 2030.

Arsenal vs Manchester United Result

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manchester United (@manchesterunited)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)