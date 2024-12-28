Bukayo Saka has been an integral part of Mikel Arteta’s plans so far in the season, but after his recent hamstring injury, the star is set to miss a minimum of two months of action as confirmed by the Gunner’s manager in the post-game interview of the Arsenal vs Ipswich Town Premier League match. The 23-year-old winger, went off in the first half of Arsenal's 5-1 Premier League win at Crystal Palace on 21 December and left the stadium on crutches. He underwent surgery recently and was left out of Arsenal’s recent fixture. Arsenal 1-0 Ipswich Town, Premier League 2024-25: Kai Havertz’s First Half Goal Hands Gunners Second Position in EPL Standings.

Bukayo Saka Injury Update

🚨 Mikel Arteta on January signings as Saka will be out for more than 2 months: “We will see. Hopefully we won’t have anymore injuries”. “We’ll have Raheem Sterling probably less time than we expected so that’s good news”. pic.twitter.com/YrqoyET3wq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 27, 2024

