Cristiano Ronaldo has been unstoppable in 2023! The Portugal star netted his 50th goal of the year as Al-Nassr defeated Al-Shabab 5-2 to enter the semifinals of King Cup 2023-24 tournament on December 11. Ronaldo achieved this memorable feat when he scored Al-Nassr's fourth goal of the match in the 74th minute. Despite being 38 years old, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is extremely fit and a testament to that has been the longevity of his career and the consistency with which he has performed over the years. Apart from Ronaldo, Seko Fofana, Sadio Mane, Abdulrahman Ghareeb and Mohammad Maran scored for Al-Nassr. Al-Shabab's two goals were scored by Carlos and Hattan Bahebri. Google Year in Search 2023: From Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami CF to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr, Top-10 Most-Searched Sports Teams Globally.

Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 50 Goals in 2023

🟡🔵🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo has just scored his 50th goal of 2023. pic.twitter.com/KUfePyHwvo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 11, 2023

Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr Result

Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr Goal Video Highlights

