The United States Women's National Football Team and Chelsea Women's Team Emma Hayes clinched The Best FIFA Women's Coach 2024 Award at FIFA The Best Awards 2024. Emma Hayes helped the United States Women's National Football Team secure the gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 and led Chelsea to their fifth consecutive Women's Super League title in May 2024. Emma Hayes bagged The Best FIFA Women's Coach Award for the second time in her career. Earlier she also went on to win the Best Women's Coach award at the Ballon d'Or 2024 event. Carlo Ancelotti Wins The Best FIFA Men's Coach 2024 Award, Real Madrid Boss Secures Prestigious Title for First Time.

The Best FIFA Women's Coach 2024 Award Winner, Emma Hayes

Best in the business. 🧠@EmmaHayes1 is #TheBest FIFA Women's Coach 2024!— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) December 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)