After failing to win the Ballon d'Or 2024 award, Vinicius Jr went on to win FIFA the Best Men's Footballer 2024 award after his stellar performances for Real Madrid in both La Liga and UEFA Champions League. Vini Jr played an important part in Real Madrid's La Liga and Champions League triumph last season. As Vinicius Jr deservingly won FIFA the Best Men's Footballer 2024 award, many players from Real Madrid, Brazil National Football Team and some of his former teammates reacted to the Real Madrid star bagging his maiden award. Carlo Ancelotti Wins The Best FIFA Men's Coach 2024 Award, Real Madrid Boss Secures Prestigious Title for First Time.

'Much deserved, very happy for you'

Neymar Jr: “Much deserved, very happy for you.” pic.twitter.com/iDVMyPLhSp — TC (@totalcristiano) December 17, 2024

Karim Benzema's Reaction

'Simply the Best'

Rivaldo's Reaction

Reaction by Endrick

Marcelo's Reaction

Andriy Lunin Reacting to Vini Jr's Achievement

Eder Militao's Reaction

Brazil Legend Kaka's Reaction

Fala, @vinijr ! Que honra e que alegria ver mais um brasileiro sendo eleito como melhor jogador do mundo pela FIFA! Parabéns! Sei o quanto você trabalhou, sofreu e teve seus momentos de superação pra chegar aqui, e fico feliz demais em ver o seu enorme talento e a sua dedicação… pic.twitter.com/EI1GvafjpK — Kaka (@KAKA) December 17, 2024

Carlo Ancelotti's Reaction

Rodrygo Reacting to Vinicius Jr's Achievement

Kylian Mbappe on Vini Jr

