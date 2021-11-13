England finishes off in style against Albania and stands on the verge of World Qualification after a stumping 5-0 win on Friday. All five goals were scored in the first half after Harry Kane ended up with a hattrick against ragged Albania and helped his side take a huge step forward in the 2022 World Cup. Italy vs Switzerland: Jorginho Blazes Last-Minute Penalty As the Match Ends at 1–1 in Group C World Cup Qualifier.

England vs Albania, 5-0 in World Cup Qualifier

⏰ RESULTS ⏰ Scotland, England & Poland secure top-two finish ✅ Who impressed? 🤩#WCQ — European Qualifiers (@EURO2024) November 12, 2021

