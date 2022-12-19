The distribution of FIFA World Cup 2022 individual awards is complete. Kylian Mbappe, with his brilliant performance in the final, claimed the Golden Boot. Lionel Messi, along with the FIFA World Cup title, also gets his second Golden Ball award. Enzo Fernandez, with his breakthrough performance in the tournament, gets award of Young Player of the Tournament. Emiliano Martinez, with his performance in the penalty shootouts in the Quarter Finals and the Final, deservedly got the Golden Gloves award.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Young Player Award

What #FIFAWorldCup he's had! 🤩 Enzo Fernandez wins our Young Player Award ✨ — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 18, 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Glove Award

There when it matters most 🇦🇷 Emi Martinez takes the @adidas Golden Glove Award! 🧤#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 18, 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot Award

The @adidas Golden Boot Award goes to Kylian Mbappe! 👏#Qatar2022's top goalscorer 📊 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 18, 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Ball Award

