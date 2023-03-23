Argentina goalkeeper Leandro Requena scored directly from the goal kick during a Chilean Primera Division (top tier of Chile's football league system) match between Cobresal and Colo Colo. After scoring two goals in the first half, Cobresal were leading 2-0 at El Cobre, El Salvador. Requena, Cobresal goalkeeper, attempted a long pass to one of the strikers in the 77th minute. Surprisingly the ball then bounced over Colo Colo goalkeeper Bryan Cortes and ended up in the back of the net.

Goalkeeper Leandro Requena Scores Directly From Goal Kick

⚽⚪🟠 El primer gol arco a arco del #CampeonatoBetsson Así fue la anotación de Leandro Requena desde su propia puerta y que dejó a Brayan Cortés quieto, provocando el error del portero albo en el #CSLvsCCxTNTSports. pic.twitter.com/HDL2K22QnS — TNT Sports Chile (@TNTSportsCL) March 18, 2023

