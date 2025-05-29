Looking to return to winning ways in Major League Soccer (MLS), Inter Miami will play host to Montreal FC, who are bottom-placed in the MLS 2025 Eastern Conference table. The Inter Miami vs Montreal MLS football match will be played at Chase Stadium and begin at 5:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on May 29. Unfortunately, fans in India will not have TV viewing options for Inter Miami vs Montreal due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. However, there's an online viewing option available for fans as they can find Miami vs Montreal MLS 2025 live streaming on Apple TV, but will need a subscription. Inter Miami Standings: Check Lionel Messi-Led Team's Position on MLS 2025 Eastern Conference Points Table.

Inter Miami vs Montreal, MLS 2025 Live

Some shake up in the East. 👀 pic.twitter.com/M8igfQ72Pc — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 26, 2025

