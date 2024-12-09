IShowSpeed clinched the Streamer of the Year award at the The Streamer Awards 2024. After IShowSpeed received his award, he went on to give a speech. IShowSpeed thanked everybody and he also mentioned that this award meant a lot to him. The speech IShowSpeed came up with resembled Cristiano Ronaldo's speech at the Ballon d'Or 2014 ceremony after Ronaldo won his third Ballon d'Or award. IShowSpeed at the end of the speech came up with a loud "SIUUU" which also resembled CR7. The American live streamer got off the stage after hitting his signature backflip on the stage. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Al-Nassr’s Recent Loss Against Al-Ittihad in Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Season, Says ‘We Will Come Back Stronger’ (See Post).

IShowSpeed's Speech After Winning Streamer of the Year 2024 Award

🚨| WATCH: IShowSpeed finally won the "Streamer of the Year" award and topped it off with the craziest backflip! 👑🎖️ pic.twitter.com/bKHsSja1ea— Speedy HQ (@IShowSpeedHQ) December 8, 2024

