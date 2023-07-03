A club rich in history and legacy in Indian Football and one of the Pioneer clubs of the World, Mohun Bagan was merged with ISL franchise ATK in 2020, leading to the birth of the merged entity ATK Mohun Bagan, Fans did not take it very pleasingly despite the original colours being retained. After three years of protests, the ATK name is removed from the club and they emerged with the name of Mohun Bagan Super Giant. Now the new logo of the club also gets released with the original foundation of the club '1889' being mentioned. Fans ecstatic considers this as a victory for their 'Mother Club' and reacts on twitter.

Fans Ecstatic

আমার মোহনবাগান। 💚 আমাদের ভালোবাসার মোহনবাগান। ❤️ We got our club back and how! 💭 It's a lesson to each one of you, fighters. - Never leave what you Love. Hold it tight, it's just a Rough wave. Ultimately Love wins. 🙏 Thank you @mohunbagansg #MohunBagan #JoyMohunBagan 💚❤️ https://t.co/Wuuu4pm1sC — Swarna Bhattacharya (@Swarna_here) July 3, 2023

Joy Mohun Bagan

Time to rule @IndSuperLeague and Asia#JoyMohunBagan@rpsggroup and @Mohun_Bagan management,a big appreciation from us on behalf of all the Mariners#JoyMohunBagan https://t.co/gvNc4m9USE — Mariners Dé Xtreme - GreenMaroonloyalUltras of MB (@MdxOfficial2018) July 3, 2023

Let the Victories Continue to Grace the Hearts

🔥 The pride of Mariners is stronger than ever! With the new logo, Mohun Bagan Super Giant reaffirms our historic journey since 1889. Let the victories continue to grace our hearts! ❤️#JoyMohunBagan 🟢🔴#SuperGiant #VictoryLivesOn #IndianFootball #ISL https://t.co/9ZPMsi4eBR — SAYAN BAKSI🪄 (@SayanBaksi) July 3, 2023

Special

This is special. Loved it. Super Giant or whatever no more that dead prefix whom we were carrying. '1889' is just that icing on the cake. Thank you Mr. Goenka for this.#JoyMohunBagan https://t.co/Io2KKtXNcG — Rishav (@RishavC03) July 3, 2023

Undisputed

Since 1889! ❤️💚 The undisputed Super Giant of Indian Football! MOHUN BAGAN!!!! #JoyMohunBagan https://t.co/upgF0EGGPB — Only Mohun Bagan (@Only_MohunBagan) July 3, 2023

