A club rich in history and legacy in Indian Football and one of the Pioneer clubs of the World, Mohun Bagan was merged with ISL franchise ATK in 2020, leading to the birth of the merged entity ATK Mohun Bagan, Fans did not take it very pleasingly despite the original colours being retained. After three years of protests, the ATK name is removed from the club and they emerged with the name of Mohun Bagan Super Giant. Now the new logo of the club also gets released with the original foundation of the club '1889' being mentioned. Fans ecstatic considers this as a victory for their 'Mother Club' and reacts on twitter.

