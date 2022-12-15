A game where winner had a lot to take ends in a stalemate as the match between Odisha FC and ATK Mohun Bagan ends in a goalless draw. Odisha FC looked aggressive from the start with the idea to dominate at home. ATK Mohun Bagan, with Hugo Boumous on the bench, held them on and tried to score through counters. Both teams exchanged blows throughout the game but some inspired defending from Narender Gehlot and some good saves from Amarjit Singh and Vishal Keith gifted ISL the first goalless draw of the season. FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina Set To Play The Final Against France Wearing Home Jersey.

Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL 2022-23, Result Details:

