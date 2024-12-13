Tottenham Hotspur stepped in the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 game and were sure of not dropping points. A loss would've made their comeback in the Europa League very tough this season but they ended up securing an important 1-1 draw against Rangers FC. Both teams were goalless in the first 45 minutes. Hamza Igamane broke the deadlock and helped the Rangers take the lead. Dejan Kulusevski stepped up for Tottenham and scored an equaliser in the 75th minute. This helped Spurs at least secure a point and they will stay in the race of going to the next stage of the Europa League 2024-25. Astana 1–3 Chelsea, UEFA Europa Conference League 2024–25: Marc Gulu, Renato Veiga Shine As Blues Secure Dominant Win To Remain UECL Leaders.

Rangers vs Tottenham UEL Result

We head home with a point. pic.twitter.com/JbjUbCcoBi— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 12, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)