Sanju Samson Becomes Co-Owner Of Super League Kerala Franchise Malappuram FC

A new football franchise league has commenced in Kerala named Super League Kerala with the aim to the use the immense local craze of football to take Indian Football ahead. There is six teams representing six regions of Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Kochi, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur. Star Indian cricketer Sanju Samson, who also belongs from Kerala, has purchased stakes in the Malappuram FC and became a co-owner of the club in Super League Kerala. On Which Channel Super League Kerala 2024 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch Kerala League Football Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

