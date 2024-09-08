The inaugural edition of the Super Leage Kerala has already commenced with Malappuram FC defeating Forca Kochi FC in the opening encounter. Organized jointly by the Kerala Football Association and Scoreline Sports Private Limited, the tournament is going to have six teams hailing from Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Kannur. Star Sports Network is the broadcast partner of Super League Kerala. Fans can get the live telecast viewing option of the Super League Kerala on the Star Sports First TV channels. Fans can get the live streaming viewing option of the Super League Kerala 2024 on Disney+ Hotstar app and website with a subscription. Ex-Indian Football Team Head Coach Igor Stimac Set To Receive Approximately INR 3.36 Crore From AIFF As Compensation.

Super League Kerala 2024 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)