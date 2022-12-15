Italian club owners have a reputation of being naughty and entertaining, this time living up to the reputation, former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who is also the owner of the Monza football team, told his players that he would bring a bus full of prostitutes if they managed to beat top Serie A rivals like AC Milan and Juventus. Berlusconi also formerly owned AC Milan and bought Monza in 2018. Monza got promoted to Serie A in the 2022-23 season. Shah Rukh Khan To Attend FIFA World Cup 2022 Final in Qatar on December 18 and Promote Pathaan; Actor To Have Discussions With Wayne Rooney (Watch Video).

Italian club owner promises bus full of prostitutes for players

Monza President Silvio Berlusconi joking that he’ll have “a bus load full of prostitutes” come to the team if they beat Milan or Juventus https://t.co/AA18RVjQDC — Matteo Bonetti (@Bonetti) December 13, 2022

