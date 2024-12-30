Star England and Liverpool right back Trent Alexander-Arnold is currently in talks for a transfer to Spanish Giants Real Madrid. Trent's contract is all set to expire in 2025 and reports suggest that he has not been interested in extending his contract with Liverpool and is set to join Real Madrid on free transfer in summer of 2025. Jude Bellingham is a close friend of Trent and he has been reportedly playing a big role in the transfer. Jude Bellingham’s X Account Hacked! Real Madrid Star Confirms News on Instagram.

Trent Alexander-Arnold Transfer News

🚨 Trent Alexander-Arnold is on the verge of signing for Real Madrid, as he continues to ignore new offers to extend his current Liverpool contract that expires this summer. (Source: @DiarioAS) pic.twitter.com/qHEZeYWuMS — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) December 30, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)