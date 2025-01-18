In a knockout clash, hosts India take on South Africa in the semifinals of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025, on January 18. The India vs South Africa Kho Kho World Cup 2025 match is slated to be played at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi and it starts at 8:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 and fans can watch the India vs South Africa semifinals on the Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports First TV channels. For India vs South Africa Kho Kho World Cup 2025 online viewing option, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app and website and watch at the cost of a subscription fee. India Men's Team Qualifies for Semifinals of Kho Kho World Cup 2025; Pratik Waikar and Co Storm into Last Four With Dominant 100-40 Victory Over Sri Lanka.

India vs South Africa Live

4️⃣ Teams, 1️⃣ Goal 🙌🏆 Get ready for the semi-finals of #KhoKhoWorldCup 2025! 💥 📺 Tune in LIVE to catch all the playoff action as #TheWorldGoesKho on Star Sports, Disney+ Hotstar, and Doordarshan! 👀#Khommunity #KhoKho #KKWCMen #KKWC2025 pic.twitter.com/P0U5jY9wBD — Kho Kho World Cup India 2025 (@Kkwcindia) January 18, 2025

