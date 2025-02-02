In the first major Premier Live Event of the year, WWE Royal Rumble 2025 will kickstart preparations for WrestleMania 41. The WWE Royal Rumble PLE will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, and in India, it will start at 4:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on February 2. Sony Sports Network are the official broadcast partner for WWE PLEs, and shows in India, and will provide live telecast viewing option of Royal Rumble on Sony Sports TV channels. Fans looking for online streaming viewing option can find WWE Royal Rumble 2025 on the Sony Liv app and website in India. WWE SmackDown Results Today, January 31: CM Punk And Kevin Owens Face-Off, Chelsea Green Retains US Title, Jacob Fatu Punishes Damian Priest, and Other Results and Highlights of Friday Night SmackDown.

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Live

Rhodes. Owens. Ladder Match. Undisputed WWE Championship. Kaun jeetega? 🔥 ⬇️ Miss na karein #RoyalRumble kal subah 4:30 baje sirf @SonySportsNetwk aur @SonyLIV par! pic.twitter.com/NSrJGxh6iN — WWE India (@WWEIndia) February 1, 2025

