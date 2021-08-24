As most of the teams have started with their training sessions to prepare for the remaining matches of IPL 2021, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is not leaving any stones unturned to ensure that their ascendancy rules over the opponents from the outset of the tournament. The franchise shared a video showing skipper MS Dhoni and his deputy Suresh Raina doing their net practice and the duo can be seen highly-powered during the session as they appear fearless with the bat that kept hitting the balls in the net.

Check out MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina practising in the nets:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)