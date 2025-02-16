Magnus Carlsen is unfiltered and has been vocal about his opinions. In recent video, where the Norwegian chess player was introduced as member of Team liquid for the eSport mega event, ESports World Cup 2025. In the video he was seen wearing a jeans and later asked do he have to change his cloths for tournament, taking dig at his recent ‘feud’ with FIDE over the clothing rules. Watch the video below. Joining the side with Fabiano Caruana, the five-time world champion will debut as Team Liquid players at the event. Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen Ties Knot With Girlfriend Ella Victoria Malone in Oslo (See Pics).

Magnus Carlsen Introduction as Team Liquid Member for ESports World Cup 2025

You want details? Fine. I drive a Ferrari, 355 Cabriolet. What’s up? I have a ridiculous house in the South Fork. I have every toy you could possibly imagine, and best of all, kids? I am… @TeamLiquid pic.twitter.com/NaE8rOvSuo — Magnus Carlsen (@MagnusCarlsen) February 14, 2025

