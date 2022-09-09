Neeraj Chopra was showered with praise and wishes from his fellow members of the sporting fraternity after his sensational performance at the Diamond League, which saw him win the title. Chopra bagged the top prize with a throw of 88.44m, becoming the first Indian to win the title. Neeraj Chopra Clinches Diamond League Title With 88.44m Throw, Becomes First Indian To Do So (Watch Video)

Take a Look at Some of the Wishes:

'Making History Time and Again'

Making history time and again. A big salute to the man @Neeraj_chopra1 for his consistency and talent. Congratulations to the King of Javelin for being the first Indian ever #DiamondLeague Champion 🔥 Keep shining 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/zqoVWbb0B9 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 9, 2022

Congratulations!

'Gold Changed to Diamond'

Congratulations dear @Neeraj_chopra1 for winning Diamond League gold. 2005 when I was on the podium, with long jump gold, name of the competition was GOLDEN league(world athletes finals).Now the GOLD changed to DIAMOND🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳💯💥 @Media_SAI @afiindia pic.twitter.com/Z4nlZ42n7B — Anju Bobby George (@anjubobbygeorg1) September 9, 2022

Congrats Neeraj!

Congrats @Neeraj_chopra1 on being the first Indian to win the diamond league. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/J5PoyUfXdU — Lakshya Sen (@lakshya_sen) September 9, 2022

'Keep Shining'

Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on winning the first-ever Diamond Trophy for India 👏 You have made us all proud once again. Keep shining! pic.twitter.com/JxztT71bCT — Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) September 9, 2022

