India national cricket team T20I captain Surkumar Yadav had a poor outing in the first T20I against the England national cricket team at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday. The star batter was dismissed for a three-ball duck by ace speedster Jofra Archer while chasing 133 runs. Earlier in the match, England captain Jos Buttler top-scored with 68 runs off 44 balls, including eight fours and two sixes. India's mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy bagged three wickets. After Suryakumar Yadav's wicket, netizens reacted on social media. Here are some of the reactions. Virat Kohli Fan Spotted With ‘I Miss U Virat’ Placard During IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2025 in Kolkata.

A Fan Reacts with Heartbroken Emoji

Not a Good Start for Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar yadav on duck not a good Start for in T20IS — MANU. (@Manojy9812) January 22, 2025

Netizens React After Suryakumar Yadav's Dismissal

Suryakumar Yadav dismissed for a duck. pic.twitter.com/75jJcsJf4G — cricket. fans sort.! (@cricketsortfan) January 22, 2025

This is Hilarious!

Last 3 matches score for suryakumar yadav 4,1,0 Original Mr. 410 🥶🔥 pic.twitter.com/ItoHoIDm3z — Honest Rohit fan💙 (@kendrickgooner) January 22, 2025

A Fan Questions Suryakumar Yadav's Batting Position for First T20I

When Tilak Varma scored back to back centuries at number 3, what was need to come out to bat at number 3, Mr. Suryakumar Yadav? See the result, got out at duck..#INDvsENGpic.twitter.com/xK6PmMqQzl — Satya Prakash (@_SatyaPrakash08) January 22, 2025

Suryakumar Yadav's Average in T20Is as Player and Captain

Suryakumar Yadav in T20I format Aa a Player - 43.40 Avg As a Captain - 31.17 Avg* pic.twitter.com/0BcXdijemI — All Cricket Records (@Cric_records45) January 22, 2025

