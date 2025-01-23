Aryna Sabalenka registered a straight-set victory over Paula Badosa in the first Australian Open 2025 Women’s Singles semifinal but the second match was a close contest between Iga Swiatek and Madison Keys. Iga Swiatek won the opening set comfortably but struggled later in the match with Madison Keys responding well to her every attack. The 19-seed American dominated the second set and won the same breaking Swiatek’s two serves. The third set went into a tie-break after both players lost their serves late in the set. Finally, Madison Keys won the match winning the first-ever 10-point third-set tie-breaker in Australian Open Women's semifinal match. She will now face Aryna Sabalenka in the Australian Open 2025 Women’s Singles Final on Saturday, January 25. Paula Badosa’s Reaction Goes Viral as Aryna Sabalenka Attempts to Check On Her After Spanish Star Falls Awkwardly on Court During Australian Open 2025 Women’s Singles Semifinal Match (Watch Video).

Madison Keys Advances to Australian Open 2025 Women’s Singles Final

