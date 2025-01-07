Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic is a fan favorite ‘down-under’. With a record of 10 titles under his belt, Djokovic is always on the contenders list for every Australian Open. Novak Djokovic started his practice for the upcoming edition of the Happy Slam while his newly appointed coach Andy Murray accompanied the star player for the practice session. Check out the video below. In the upcoming Australian Open 2025 also, the star is seen as a tough challenger for defending champion Jannik Sinner and also rising star Carlos Alcaraz. Defending Champion Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Emma Raducanu and Other Megastars Start Practice at Melbourne Park Ahead of Australian Open 2025 (See Pics).

Novak Djokovic Practice Ahead of Australian Open 2025

What we have all been waiting for... Andy Murray has arrived in Melbourne to begin his partnership with Novak Djokovic 🤝#AO2025 pic.twitter.com/sk8tf4CwiM — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)