Veteran Tennis star of India, Rohan Bopanna is going strong in the Madrid Open 2023 as he enters final of the competition with his doubles partner Matt Ebden. He doesn't look to slow down even at this age as they defeat Santiago Gonzalez of Mexico and Edouard Roger-Vasselin of France 5-7,7-6,10-4 to storm into the final.

Rohan Bopanna-Matt Ebden Enter Madrid Open 2023 Doubles Final

