The Australian Open 2025 has seen some sensational performances already but the real game is about to begin as the tournament is all set to enter the quarterfinals. Ahead of that, the fourth-round games came to an end on January 20, Monday. The men's singles saw Lorenzo Sonego's dream run continue to the qurterfinal as he defeated teenage sensation American Learner Tien, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 at the John Cain Arena. Sonego smacked 20 aces and 57 winners during two hours and 25 minutes on court. He will next take on young American Ben Shelton in the quarterfinal tie. Shelton went through when 38-year-old Frenchman Gael Monfils’ was forced to retire with a back injury with his leftie opponent fractionally ahead on the scoreboard 7-6(3), 6-7(3), 7-6(2), 1-0. Novak Djokovic Gets His Apologies From Channel Nine and Ready To Focus on Carlos Alcaraz at Australian Open 2025.

Things were not easy at all for Italian Tennis star Jannik Sinner as he has a tough day despite his win against Denmark’s Holger Rune. The Italian was clearly off-colour and had to take a medical timeout during the contest which was played in the heat of a day that reached 34 degrees. The match also featured a 21-minute disruption while the net was repaired following a Sinner serve. Sinner and Rune produced the point of the tournament as well, a spellbinding 37-shot rally early in the third set. Sinner will have to look after his recovery as he will take on Alex de Minaur in his next encounter. The eighth seed moved into his first Australian Open quarterfinal with a dominant 6-0 7-6(5) 6-3 win against 20-year-old American Alex Michelsen.

In the Women's Singles, Iga Swiatek comfortably crushed Eva Lys 6-0, 6-1 in 59 minutes. Swiatek has dropped just 11 games in four matches, and only four games in her last three outings. She will take on American Emma Navarro in the quarterfinals after the No.8 seed won her fourth successive three-setter to fight past Daria Kasatkina. Meanwhile, Navarro defeated Kasatkina 6-4 5-7 7-5, in two hours, 40 minutes. There’s a Screw Loose at Australian Open 2025: Jannik Sinner’s Match Against Holger Rune Delayed by Net Problem (Watch Video).

Elina Svitolina entered her first Australian Open quarterfinal since 2019 and will play American Madison Keys for a spot in the semifinals after she defeated Russian Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 6-1 coming back from being 4-1 down in the first set. 19th seed and recent Adelaide champion Keys claimed her ninth successive win of the year by taking out Australian Open 2023 runner-up Elena Rybakina 6-3, 1-6, 6-3.

