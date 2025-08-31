India Yuki Bhambri teamed up with New Zealand's Michael Venus and defeated the US pair of Marcos Giron and Learner Tien by 6-0, 6-3 in the first round of the US Open 2025. The 14th-seeded India-New Zealand pair lost just three games in the match. Bhambri and Cenus didn't drop a single in the opening set and carried on the momentum in the second set, registering a dominating victory over the US pair of Marcos Giron and Learner Tien. The India-New Zealand pair will take on the Colombian and Mexican pair of Gonzalo Escobar and Mexico’s Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela in the second round of the US Open 2025. US Open 2025: Alexander Bublik Defeats Tommy Paul in Five-Set Thriller To Reach Fourth Round, Sets Up Round of 16 Clash Against World Number 1 Jannik Sinner.

Yuki Bhambri and Michael Venus Advance to US Open 2025 Second Round

US Open: Yuki Bhambri & Michael Venus cross the 1st round hurdle in Men's Doubles. 14th seed pair beat home-favorite Giron/Tien 6-0, 6-3. #USOpen2025 #USOpen pic.twitter.com/O3m4jVPia8 — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 31, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)