The UFC 310 started with a bang as the champions managed to hold on to their titles with comprehensive wins. In the main event, the flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja gave ‘street fighter’ Kai Asakura little chance in the match and won the match submitting the UFC debutant in the second round. In another co-feature match a welterweight title eliminator between Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Machando Garry. Both fighters were undefeated in the DFC before the match. But Shavkat Rakhmonov put up strong punches to defeat Ian Machado Garry via unanimous decision. UFC Hall of Fame 2024: Wanderlei Silva, Marucia Rua, Frankie Edgar and Joanna Jedrzejczyk Among the Seven Greats Inducted in UFCHOF Class of 2024.

Alexandre Pantoja Defeats Kai Asakura in UFC 310 Fight

The man at 125 remains 👑@PantojaMMA gets the submission in round 2! #UFC310 pic.twitter.com/HkGtz9p3oS — UFC (@ufc) December 8, 2024

Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Machando Garry

