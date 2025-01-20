Bharti Airtel announced a collaboration with Bajaj Finance on January 20, 2025, to transform India’s digital financial services. The partnership will likely combine the strengths of both the companies to create one of the country’s largest digital platforms for financial services. Bharti Airtel said, "The journey begins with Bajaj Finserv’s retail financial products becoming seamlessly accessible through the Airtel Thanks App-ensuring a secure, effortless customer experience." Airtel also plans to extend these services through its extensive network of physical stores across India. Vodafone Idea Partners With HCLSoftware To Boost 4G and 5G Network Efficiency.

Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance Join Hands To Create One of India’s Largest Digital Platforms for Financial Services

Bharti Airtel & Bajaj Finance join hands to create one of India's Largest Digital Platforms for Financial Services The journey begins with @Bajaj_Finserv's retail financial products becoming seamlessly accessible through the Airtel Thanks App—ensuring a secure, effortless… — Bharti Airtel (@airtelnews) January 20, 2025

