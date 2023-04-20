One of India’s largest telecom service provider Bharti Airtel suffered an outage in several cities across the country on Thursday afternoon onwards. As per data acquired from outage detection site Downdetector.com, most network-related issues were reported by Airtel mobile internet users after 2:50 pm onwards. However, Airtel is yet to acknowledge the outage issue. Several Airtel users took to Twitter to report facing issues with the network. Jio Down: Customers Face Issues With Jio's Network, Complain About Error While Watching KKR vs SRH IPL 2023 Match on JioCinema.

Airtel Down

User reports indicate Airtel is having problems since 2:50 PM IST. https://t.co/Txh31sb3Bn RT if you're also having problems #Airteldown — Down Detector India (@DownDetectorIN) April 20, 2023

Is Airtel Down?

Airtel broadband internet not working for past 30 mins and unable to connect via app or call @Airtel_Presence @airtelindia #Airtel #Airteldown — Harish (@_Harish_1) April 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)