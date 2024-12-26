Airtel users faced an unexpected internet and mobile network outage. Airtel users were facing issues while accessing data, broadband and making calls. Jaydip Parikh (@JaydipParikh) posted on December 26, 2024, and asked, “Does Airtel down? My wifi and mobile both stop working for internet,” Another user, Shailesh Vora (@shai_vora30), shared a post, and stated, “Massive outrage! Airtel network has no signal; broadband and phones are all down. Is anyone else experiencing this at Ahmedabad?” Another user (@deep_rathod) said, " Yes, both the mobile tower as well as the internet is down." In response, Airtel requested additional details, including Airtel number, broadband ID or registered contact number, to assist further. Airtel also responded to a user and assured that the services were fully restored and suggested restarting devices if any issues persisted. IRCTC Down: Outage Reportedly Hits IRCTC Website and App During Tatkal Hours, Passengers Furious as Train Ticket Booking Gets Affected.

Airtel Says Services Are Fully Restored

Hi Jaydip! We're happy to share that services are fully restored now. If you're still experiencing any issues, a quick restart of your devices should help. Thanks for bearing with us and apologies for the earlier inconvenience. Regards, Abhishek T https://t.co/2G23qpK1Kp — Airtel Cares (@Airtel_Presence) December 26, 2024

Airtel Asks DM Broadband ID or Registered Contact Number

Apologies. Please DM us your Broadband ID or registered contact number. Thanks, Mehak https://t.co/2G23qpK1Kp — Airtel Cares (@Airtel_Presence) December 26, 2024

Company Requests To Share Airtel Number

Don't worry, we are here to help you out. We request you to kindly share us your respective Airtel number via DM so that we can get this checked for you. Thanks, Yashjeet https://t.co/GRABSOPD4E — airtel India (@airtelindia) December 26, 2024

