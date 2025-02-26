Apple shareholders reportedly voted against an outside proposal to abolish the company’s diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts at its annual shareholder meeting. The proposal was reportedly submitted by the National Center for Public Policy Research. However, investors see value in the company’s diversity programme. As per reports, Apple management has decided to stand behind its diversity policy. The decision comes even though Donald Trump has asked the US Department of Justice to investigate whether such programs have discriminated against employees whose race or gender do not align with the initiatives' goals. As per the post shared by Mark Gurman, Apple CEO Cook said, "Apple may need to make DEI changes in the future as the legal landscape evolves." Additionally, shareholders also turned down a request for Apple to create a report assessing risks related to its artificial intelligence (AI) work. Apple Watch Ultra 3 Likely To Launch in 2025, May Include Hypertension Detection Feature; Know Expected Specifications and Other Details.

Apple Shareholders Reject Outside Proposal To End DEI Programmes

Apple investors rejected outside shareholder proposals that asked the iPhone maker to cease its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts and write a report assessing the risks of its work on AI. https://t.co/CCE7k8VUQB https://t.co/alqjYMDfSB — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) February 25, 2025

Tim Cook Says ‘Apple May Need To Make DEI Changes in the Future As the Legal Landscape Evolves’

Cook says Apple may need to make DEI changes in the future as the legal landscape evolves. Still, Apple will always have a culture of belonging, he says. https://t.co/MvyMqvw41a — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) February 25, 2025

