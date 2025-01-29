Elon Musk's SpaceX, in partnership with Apple and T-Mobile, has been reportedly working to integrate Starlink satellite support into iPhones. The collaboration aims to enhance connectivity for iPhone users. Blommberg’s Mark Gurman revealed the development in a post on January 29, 2025. Gurman said, “It’s a secret addition in iOS 18.3 and Starlink will slowly roll out in beta for T-Mobile users who apply.” According to reports, the companies have been testing iPhones with Starlink services from SpaceX. X Money Launch in 2025: CEO Linda Yaccarino Announces X Partners With Visa To Power X Money Account, Shares Features List.

Apple, SpaceX and T-Mobile To Bring Starlink Satellite Support to iPhones

