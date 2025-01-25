BSNL announced that it successfully made 65,000 4G sites operational in India as a part of its network expansion across the country. The government-run telecom company said the BSNL 4G sites were fully made in India. BSNL Chairman Robert J Ravi reportedly said that only a few countries in the world attempted to create their indigenous network technology. Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited announced expanding its reach to more cities, towns and villages and offering more people fourth-generation and fifth-generation networks or 5G connections. Reliance Jio and Airtel Introduces New Voice, SMS Only Plans for Prepaid Users in India; Check Validity and Other Details.

DoT Said, 'Over 65,000 BSNL 4G sites are now LIVE!'

Over 65,000 BSNL 4G sites are now LIVE! The best part? It is MADE IN INDIA 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/7hHKozePuj — DoT India (@DoT_India) January 25, 2025

