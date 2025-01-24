Department of Telecommunications (DoT) shared a video featuring Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on January 23, 2025. The video highlighted a collaboration between BSNL, Airtel, and Reliance Jio to roll out intra-circle roaming on Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN) 4G sites. The Union Telecom Minister stated that telecom providers would use each other's infrastructure at DBN-funded locations. He emphasised that nearly 27,836 DBN sites across India are part of this initiative to improve connectivity across the country. Airtel Prepaid Plans: Telecom Company Revises INR 509 and INR 1,999 Prepaid Plans; Check Plan Benefits, Validity and Other Details.

BSNL, Airtel and Jio Collaborates to Rollout Intra Circle Roaming on DBN 4G Sites

"BSNL, Airtel, and Jio have collaborated to rollout intra circle roaming on DBN 4G sites." - Shri @JM_Scindia, Union Telecom Minister pic.twitter.com/Te0i3JYku5 — DoT India (@DoT_India) January 23, 2025

