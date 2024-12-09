Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop is now free to download on the Epic Games Store for a limited period. The announcement was shared on December 9, 2024, through a post on Elon Musk's X (formerly Twitter). The Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop game, originally priced at INR 2,049, can be claimed for free before this Thursday. Players also get access to an optional free map extension DLC with new tasks. The simulation game includes features like cloud saves, controller support, multiplayer, and single-player modes. Fortnite Ballistic Early Access Launch on December 11; Know What To Expect From Tactical Shooter Mode Game (Watch Trailer).

Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop Goes Free

🎵 The price for the bus goes FREE, FREE, FREE all through the town 🎵 Grab Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop before it hits the end of the line this Thursday: https://t.co/bQvZp1KGvv pic.twitter.com/zrFL0ZJ0DI — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) December 8, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)