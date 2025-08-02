Capgemini India has reportedly announced its plan to hire between 40,000 and 45,000 employees in 2025. Of this, around 35 to 40% will likely be lateral hires. The Capgemini hiring development comes as the company reportedly sees a steady increase in work being directed towards its India operations. Clients are focusing more on cost-saving measures and exploring opportunities in the country, which is pushing more business to India. As per a report of The Hindu Businessline, Capgemini India CEO Ashwin Yardi said, the company currently has around 1.75 lakh employees in India. He added that Capgemini has partnerships with over 50 colleges and campuses across the country. The Capgemini recruitment process has already begun, and the hiring process is in progress. Infosys Is Hiring! IT Company Will Recruit 20,000 Freshers in 2025 To Focus on AI and Workforce Development, CEO Salil Parekh Confirms.

Capgemini To Hire Around 45,000 Employees in 2025

Capgemini India To Hire Between 40,000 to 45,000 Employees in 2025

🚀 Capgemini India to Hire 40,000–45,000 Employees in 2025! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/5dItkSyhcI — Ajay Singh Rawat (@ajsinghrawat) August 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)