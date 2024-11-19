Dynasty Warriors: Origins demo is set to release on November 22, 2024. The demo version will allow gamers to play the iconic Battle of Sishui Gate, which will offer early access to the action-packed gameplay. Players will be able to choose from four weapon types, which will include Sword, Guandao, Pudao, and Wheels, and can further customise their experience with arts, gems, and accessories. Additionally, the full version of Dynasty Warriors: Origins and its demo will be optimised for the PS5 Pro to enhance graphics and deliver a smooth performance. Pre-orders for the full version will also begin on November 22. The release date of Dynasty Warriors: Origins is set for January 17, 2025. PS VR2 Upcoming Games: Check Release Dates of Masters of Light, Hitman World of Assassination and More.

Dynasty Warriors: Origins Demo To Launch on November 22

Put your tactical action prowess to the test ⚔️ The Dynasty Warriors: Origins demo launches Nov 22, including PS5 Pro enhancements https://t.co/Er0KFXGKuD pic.twitter.com/XDRmiiTIJV — PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)