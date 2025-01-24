Elon Musk has crossed 214 million followers on X, formerly known as Twitter. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO is now the most followed and interacted account on the platform. He is known for his frequent posts on various topics related to technology, politics, and more. Musk's presence continues to attract global attention and his follower count has seen a rapid increase, which reflects his influential presence on the platform. Elon Musk Announces Starlink’s Satellite Direct-to-Cell Internet Connection Beta Test Will Start on January 27.

Elon Musk Surpasses Over 214 Million Followers

BREAKING: Elon Musk has surpassed 214 million followers. He is the most followed and interacted account on 𝕏. pic.twitter.com/6pN8X0hj3s — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) January 23, 2025

