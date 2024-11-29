PC Gamer shared a post on November 28, 2024, and highlighted a statement by Elon Musk. The tech billionaire yesterday shared a post that said, "Too many game studios that are owned by massive corporations. xAI is going to start an AI game studio to make games great again!" Reacting to PC Gamer’s post, Musk questioned, “Who owns you?” He didn’t hold back there and further said, “PC Gamer used to be great, but turned into unreadable crap for several years.” X New Feature Update: Elon Musk-Run Platform Introduces Verified Follower Count in Analytics.

Elon Musk Criticises PC Gamer

Who owns you? PC Gamer used to be great, but turned into unreadable crap for several years. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 29, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)