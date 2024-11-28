Elon Musk-run X has introduced a significant update to its analytics features. The update was announced on November 28, 2024, by X Daily News (@xDaily) and DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) on social media. The update will allow users to see how many verified accounts follow them, a metric that appears in the Analytics section of the platform. The feature is expected to benefit influencers, brands, and content creators in understanding the reach of their followers. Elon Musk’s xAI Likely To Launch Standalone Grok App Next Month.

Elon Musk-X Rolling Out Verified Follower Count in Analytics

BREAKING: 𝕏 is now rolling out an update that displays the count of verified followers. The count is displayed under the "Analytics" section. pic.twitter.com/WjocDjL3BS — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) November 27, 2024

X Introduces Verified Follower Count in Analytics

NEWS: Verified follower count has finally been added to Analytics! https://t.co/Dk6vTW2W3A — X Daily News (@xDaily) November 27, 2024

