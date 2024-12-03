Elon Musk-run X has partnered with Shopify to make holiday shopping easier for customers in the US and Canada. The new X app, available on the Shopify app store, allows sellers to run ads and sync their products with the X Shopping Manager. The integration is expected to help Shopify merchants to attract more customers and boost sales during the holiday season. Shopify merchants can upload their products to X and run AI-powered ad campaigns in a few clicks. The X Pixel feature can help to track performance insights on their websites. Additionally, sellers can showcase their top products on their X profiles, which will allow visitors to browse and shop. How To Go Live on X; Check Step-by-Step Process of Going Live on Elon Musk’s Social Platform Using Third-Party Software, Media Studio and OBS Studio.

Elon Musk-Run X Teams Up With Shopify

