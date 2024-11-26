Australia Social Media Ban: Google and Meta Urge Country’s Government To Delay Banning Services for Children Under 16, Says Need More Time To Assess Impact..Elon Musk takes on The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), one of the biggest news publishers in the United States, over a post. The tech billionaire said, "Legacy media is a sewage pipe of lies", as a reply to the report of Elon Musk's Tesla making the world dirtier. The headline read - "Musk Says He Wants to Save the Planet. Tesla's Factories Are Making It Dirtier." An X user shared a screenshot of the article (@teslaownersSV).

Elon Musk Says 'Legacy Media Is a Sewage Pipe of Lies'

Legacy media is a sewage pipe of lies https://t.co/L4MJjbuvk6 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 26, 2024

