Elon Musk warned the X users who used manipulative techniques to buy large numbers of followers and push their narratives or scams. The X-owner said such actions would result in the "annihilation of these accounts". Elon Musk also said that if these X accounts buying vast numbers of followers were involved in any crime, then the X platform would prosecute them to the full extent of the law. He advised me not to do such things on the platform. Grok New Features: Elon Musk's xAI Adds Shorter X Profile Summaries, Grok Explain Button and Image & PDF Upload Capability on Its Chabot.

Please note that platform manipulation by buying large follower accounts and then using them to push paid narratives/scams will result in the annihilation of those accounts. Moreover, if a crime is involved, 𝕏 will prosecute to the full extent of the law. DON’T DO IT pic.twitter.com/VqbEQU5Ixk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 31, 2024

