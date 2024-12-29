SpaceX confirmed the launch of new 22 Starlink satellites into the orbit. The company has been consistent with its Starlink satellite launches that help in expanding its internet services to more people across the world. Elon Musk, in response to this announcement, said, "With every launch, your Starlink internet gets a little better!". Currently, Starlink provides satellite internet services to more than 100 countries and will expand in other countries in coming years. Watch live streaming using the link below. Grok New Features: Elon Musk’s X, xAI Launches Grok Search Engine, Grok Personalisation, New Grok Followup Post Feature in Works.

SpaceX Starlink Satellite Launch Live Streaming Link

SpaceX launch underway https://t.co/8JxXqiJho2 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 29, 2024

SpaceX Confirmed to Deploy 22 Starlink Satellites

Deployment of 22 @Starlink satellites confirmed — SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 29, 2024

Elon Musk Said More Starlink Launches Means Better Internet

With every launch, your @Starlink Internet gets a little better! https://t.co/44SM9nWKb6 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 29, 2024

