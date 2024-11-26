Elon Musk's X platform showed support to conspiracy theorist Alex Jones by denying the sale or transfer of any account maintained by him or his InfoWars in court filing. The filing said, "X Corp. hereby files this limited objection (this "Objection") to the Notice of Successful Bidder and Backup in the Auction for the Assets of Free Speech Systems, LLC." This move was done to prevent the Orion from acquiring them. Federal Judge Denies Request To Halt SpaceX Launches Over Environmental Concerns.

X Denies Sale or Transfer of Alex Jones or InfoWars Account in Court Filing

🚨BREAKING: Elon Musk's X Corp. Objects To The Sale or Transfer of Any X Accounts Maintained By Alex Jones or InfoWars In Court Filing Full Filing: https://t.co/ECgGxITmqp Watch Live: https://t.co/qdOYnVGtyz pic.twitter.com/hTauDn1Jva — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) November 25, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)