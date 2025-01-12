Elon Musk-run xAI has introduced the standalone Grok app for iOS users. The Grok Beta is now available for free to download in the US. To access the Grok app, iPhone users must have iOS 17 or later installed on their devices. xAI said, "Harness powerful AI, generate stunning images, and login with X to personalize your experience with real time news, sports and local data." Grok Beta for iOS offers users the opportunity to access xAI's latest model, Grok 2, for free. It will allow users to generate high-quality images by using Grok AI's advanced capabilities. All data interactions are managed with user privacy for a secure experience that aligns with xAI's privacy policy. Elon Musk Recovering After Undergoing Neck Surgery, Says ‘Hurts a Lot, but It Was Necessary’.

xAI Launches Grok App for iOS Users

ITS HERE: xAI’s brand-new standalone Grok iOS app. Harness powerful AI, generate stunning images, and login with X to personalize your experience with real time news, sports and local data. Download now in the US:https://t.co/5Ejdqh8a34 pic.twitter.com/d8jnR4ZjmD — xAI (@xai) January 10, 2025

